Meghan Markle money-making deal puts Prince Harry's legal case at risk

Meghan Markle new venture puts Prince Harry's legal case at risk

Meghan Markle gave a shock to Prince Harry as her money-making move puts the Duke's important legal case at major risk.

Since the Sussexes' Australian tour, the couple has been in the headlines for multiple reasons. Some are lauding the pair for completing a successful visit, which could be a way back to royal life as part-time working members.

However, some criticised Harry and Meghan for cashing in on their royal tags and doing exactly the same thing from which they stepped back in 2020.

Another topic that has become a hot topic is the Duchess of Sussex's new affiliation with an AI-driven shopping platform, where links to her worn dresses have been shared, also giving profit to Meghan.

The former Suits actress' new deal with OneOff could become a problem for Harry's security case in the UK.

As per the Mirror, a royal journalist, Stacy Schaverien, said, "If Harry wins back the right to taxpayer-funded security for him and his family, how will that play out when he and Meghan visit the UK?"

The expert added, "Will Meghan use those visits — which might be filled with charity engagements — as an opportunity to generate income too, as she did with the couple’s Australian tour? If she does, critics would rightly question whether taxpayers should be footing the bill for security."