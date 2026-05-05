King's aide makes surprise confession about ‘exciting' Meghan royal role

Meghan Markle is understood to be supporting her husband Prince Harry as a royal reconciliation is in the works following a years-long rift between the royals and the Sussexes.

King Charles welcomed his younger son last year, indicating that there is room for a possible return as the royal family is running short on the senior working members.

Even though there is no confirmation on the timeline of the claim that the Sussexes are returning in the royal fold, although a royal aide shared a rare insight on the excitement that once surrounded Meghan’s new royal duties.

The former butler of King Charles, Grant Harrold, recalled that there was plenty of enthusiasm in the Palace following the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan, insisting that the Duchess had a fair chance to be a successful working royal.

“At the very beginning, everybody was so excited and thrilled, and I wasn’t there then, but I was made aware of how everybody was so excited about her joining,” he said in an interview with the LadBible.

He explained that after the engagement, everyone thought that it would be “beginning of a new chapter” and it would be an “amazing kind of fairy tale”.

But he pointed out that it was not quite what Meghan had imagined it to be. Given her background and her roots being in the United States, she had to go into a Firm that is “quite regimented” and “quite strict”.

“There is a fun side to it but there are quite long hours and it’s quite full-on, so I think maybe it wasn’t what she quite imagined.”

Grant also addressed that he feels for Prince Harry, who “loved his jobs” and it was a surprising decision on his part. The former aide expressed his disbelief to this day, noting that he doesn’t understand why the step was actually taken.