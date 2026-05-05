Kate Middleton’s emotional vow to Prince William seals Harry’s fate

Kate Middleton shared a special bond with her brother-in-law Prince Harry and had been left heartbroken over the fallout between the royal brothers.

The Princess of Wales is understood to be big advocate of bringing Prince Harry and Prince William together but all of those plans were unceremoniously shoved aside following a brutal betrayal.

The Duke of Sussex had been fighting for his security against the UK Home Office and he had the support of the future Queen until his once sentence pushed Princess Kate to her “limits”, according to royal expert Christopher Andersen.

“I don’t know how much longer my father has,” Harry said during the BBC interview, which made Kate “more disappointed than angry”.

The author noted in his forthcoming book that the “damage was done: seeds of doubt concerning the King’s chances for a full recovery had been sown”.

Following the remarks, Kate “promised” William that she “was done” with Harry.

“William, who had already slammed the door shut on his brother over what Harry wrote in Spare, was, in the words of a courtier, ‘apoplectic’ with rage,” Andersen wrote, via US Weekly.

“Now it was time to nail the door shut once and for all, and for the first time Kate, who had worked harder than anyone to mend the rift between the brothers, willingly handed her husband a hammer.”