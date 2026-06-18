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Mike Tindall drops surprise from his hat, leaving King Charles in stitches

Mike Tindall’s prankster reputation grows as he admits Zara and Kids are regular targets

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 18, 2026

Mike Tindall drops surprise from his hat, leaving King Charles in stitches

Royal Ascot's one light-hearted moment stole the spotlight and left King Charles laughing.

As the King and Queen Camilla arrived at the famous Berkshire racecourse on day one of the meeting, royal watchers eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal party. 

Among them was former England rugby star Mike Tindall, who found himself at the centre of an unexpected exchange with the monarch.

As King Charles approached to greet his nephew-in-law, Mike tipped his top hat in a traditional gesture of respect. 

But as he did so, a tiny object suddenly tumbled out, prompting laughter from both men.

 Curious onlookers watched as Mike showed the King the unusual item, which appeared to be a miniature version of his own top hat.

Far from being an accident, the tiny hat is actually one of Mike's signature jokes. 

The miniature accessory is said to contain chocolates and has become something of a Royal Ascot tradition for the former rugby player. 

In 2019, he famously presented one to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was reportedly amused by the gesture.

Mike's mischievous streak is well documented. Since retiring from rugby, the popular broadcaster and podcaster has frequently spoken about his love of practical jokes. 

In a previous guest-editing role for The Beano, he admitted that his wife Zara and their children are often the targets of his pranks.

At an event steeped in centuries of tradition, it was a tiny top hat that delivered one of Royal Ascot's biggest smiles.

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