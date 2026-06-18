Duchess Sophie wears sentimental wedding necklace sitting beside Princess Anne

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne stepped out together in the second carriage on day of racing in Berkshire.

Sophie wore a navy dress featuring a delicate sheer overlay. She completed her raceday look with a string of pearls and a statement hat adorned with fringe detailing, sitting diagonally opposite Prince Edward, as the couple joined the traditional carriage procession.

She wore a deeply sentimental piece of jewellery personally designed by her husband to wear on their wedding day.

Next to her, Princess Anne opted for a smart orange jacket embroidered with a subtle floral print.

She paired the vibrant piece with a cream hat finished with feather detailing, adding a refined touch to her signature polished look.

The Princess Royal was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Zara Tindall the style queen was no less, stepping out in a dreamy butter-yellow.

She completed the look with gold stilettos, a structured rectangular handbag, and a statement hat that tied the whole outfit together with classic Ascot glamour.