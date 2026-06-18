 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie wears sentimental wedding necklace sitting beside Princess Anne

Zara Tindall brings style power to Ascot as Anne and Sir Tim Laurence make elegant appearance

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 18, 2026

Duchess Sophie wears sentimental wedding necklace sitting beside Princess Anne

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne stepped out together in the second carriage on day of racing in Berkshire.

Sophie wore a navy dress featuring a delicate sheer overlay. She completed her raceday look with a string of pearls and a statement hat adorned with fringe detailing, sitting diagonally opposite Prince Edward, as the couple joined the traditional carriage procession.

She wore a deeply sentimental piece of jewellery personally designed by her husband to wear on their wedding day.

Next to her, Princess Anne opted for a smart orange jacket embroidered with a subtle floral print. 

She paired the vibrant piece with a cream hat finished with feather detailing, adding a refined touch to her signature polished look. 

The Princess Royal was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Zara Tindall the style queen was no less, stepping out in a dreamy butter-yellow.

She completed the look with gold stilettos, a structured rectangular handbag, and a statement hat that tied the whole outfit together with classic Ascot glamour.

Princess Kate faces tough test post-cancer: 'Huge burden' video
Princess Kate faces tough test post-cancer: 'Huge burden'
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and global elite join King for Grand Ascot Procession
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and global elite join King for Grand Ascot Procession
Why Prince Michael of Kent skipped parade ring during Royal Ascot appearance
Why Prince Michael of Kent skipped parade ring during Royal Ascot appearance
Meghan Markle on 'high alert' as concerning news reaches Montecito
Meghan Markle on 'high alert' as concerning news reaches Montecito
King Charles ‘welcomes' Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot: ‘absolutely amazing' video
King Charles ‘welcomes' Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot: ‘absolutely amazing'
William, Kate face new challenge for Charlotte after George's announcement video
William, Kate face new challenge for Charlotte after George's announcement
Prince William talks about mental well-being amid Beatrice, Eugenie crisis video
Prince William talks about mental well-being amid Beatrice, Eugenie crisis
Princess Beatrice husband reacts to Royal Ascot attendance after snub video
Princess Beatrice husband reacts to Royal Ascot attendance after snub