Steph Curry makes shocking claim about appearance at Met Gala 2026 with Ayesha Curry

Steph Curry may have turned heads at the Met Gala 2026, but the NBA superstar confessed his heart was somewhere else.

The Golden State Warriors point guard arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4 alongside wife Ayesha Curry.

They were both dressed in striking Balenciaga looks that fit the “Fashion Is Art” dress code.

Steph wore a black hooded trench coat layered over a sleek suit, while Ayesha stunned in a sheer strapless gown paired with leather gloves.

But while the couple’s fashion moment drew plenty of attention, Curry admitted to E! correspondent Zuri Hall that he’d rather be on the court.

“On one hand, I love it,” he said of the gala. “On the other hand, that means I’m not playing basketball right now.”

Still, Curry acknowledged the fun of seeing fellow athletes embrace high fashion.

“It’s fun to have a different crew and crowd of guys that I compete against showing themselves in the fashion world. It’s amazing,” he added.

The Currys last attended the Met Gala in 2021, coordinating their outfits for the “Lexicon of Fashion” theme.

Off the carpet, Ayesha has long spoken about her love of style, crediting her mother and grandmother for instilling the importance of self-expression through fashion.

Married since 2011, Steph and Ayesha share four children: Riley (13), Ryan (10), Canon (7) and Caius (23 months).