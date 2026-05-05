Tina Charles, WNBA great, makes surprise career move after 15 seasons

WNBA great Tina Charles has announced a major career move after playing for 15 seasons on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The WNBA veteran took to social media and announced her retirement from professional basketball career.

Charles, who remained a top-notch player in WNBA in rebounds and field goals over a career spanning 15 years.

Charles, 37, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that, “fifteen years at the professional level and a lifetime of love for this game, experienced the highest highs and lowest lows, and I’m thankful for all of it.”

The veteran center Charles, while reflecting on her career, added, “At some point, you have to edit your life. Not everything and not everyone is meant for the whole journey.

“Growth requires honesty, and for me, that meant recognizing when my impact was being called in a new direction.”

Charles, while explaining, writing directly to fans, said, “When doubt got loud and narratives were written about me, I kept showing up.

That’s the New Yorker in me, where resilience is built, not talked about.”

Charles had never won a WNBA title for all her accomplishments but won two national championships at UConn and three gold medals at the Olympics.

She is retiring second on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list (8,396), second only to Diana Taurasi, as well as leading rebounds (4,262) and field goals (3,364).