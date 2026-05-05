King Charles’ powerful way to handle cancer stress

The British monarch has set a bold example to fight with his cancer while continuing his royal duties and bravely coping with the pressures of his ongoing treatment.

It has now been revealed how the 77-year-old monarch manages stress amid his cancer battle.

King Charles, who's currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, takes up knitting to manage the stress of his treatment and his struggle to defeat the disease.

Prince William and Harry's father raised the idea of getting into knitting during a state visit to the United States alongside his wife Queen Camilla, 78.

They attended a garden party at the British embassy in Washington, DC, where they met politicians, diplomats, and public figures, including Daley, 31, an Olympic gold medalist.

Daley is a prominent advocate of using knitting to promote mental well-being. The King admitted that he learned to knit at the age of eight.

The King spoke candidly about his childhood experience with the craft.

He said: "(Charles) said he used to knit when he was eight years old. He said he wasn't very good at it but said he knew it was very good for mental health and maybe should give it another go."

"The King is clearly looking for ways to manage stress during a very challenging period," he added.

Knitting may seem unexpected, but it reflects a broader awareness of mental health and the importance of finding calm in routine activities, according to experts.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip were reportedly very much of the stiff-upper-lip generation who saw men and women's roles clearly defined.