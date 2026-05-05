What happened to US KC-135? Plane vanished over Qatar waters

A US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker went missing over the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, May 5, after transmitting a 7700-squawk code.

The flight tracking data confirmed the code, which is referred to as an international signal for a general emergency.

This plane, which was carrying fuel for the American forces that had been engaged in operations in the region, took off from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar prior to losing communication with the aircraft. Soon after, two light utility helicopters were dispatched from the airbase, signaling that a rescue attempt is in process.

The incident happened on the second day of Project Freedom – the US led operation initiated by President Trump on May 4 to provide security to civilian vessels traversing through the channel. It has come a day after the country was told by Iran to back off from the channel, which Iran has controlled since mid-February.

The incident is yet to be confirmed by U.S. Central Command.

Additionally, Iranian authorities have denied any connection to it. Earlier, Iran also rejected claims about hitting the Fujairah oil port.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Project Freedom as “Project Deadlock.”

The aircraft is a Stratotanker. Its design is inspired by the Boeing 367-80 prototype, alongside the Boeing 707 airline.

How much does a U.S. KC-135 cost?

The cost of the U.S. KC-135 is approximately $79.6 million. The original unit cost was $39.6 million in 1998.