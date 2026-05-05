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What is Cinco de Mayo? Everything to know about history, origin, festivities

Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day, it’s a holiday commemorating Battle of Puebla

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 05, 2026

What is Cinco de Mayo? Everything to know about history, origin, festivities
What is Cinco de Mayo? Everything to know about history, origin, festivities

While thousands attended the Cinco de Mayo parade in southwest Detroit this past Sunday, few participants may have known that Cinco de Mayo is not, in fact, the celebration of Mexican Independence Day but rather a historic battle win.

Celebrated on May 5, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s unusual win over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Despite having a limited number of resources, Mexican troops defended the city of Puebla de los Angeles, heaving damaging French army.

Contrary to the common misconception, Mexico’s Independence Day is celebrated on September 16.

Spring holiday has a richer history in America compared to its history in Mexico. In California, Mexican Americans have been celebrating Cinco de Mayo since 1863, one year after the battle took place, through marches and speeches advocating for Mexico’s cause and eventually as an act of defiance and democracy.

The festivities held on Sunday in Detroit attracted many people who listened to folk music, danced traditionally, rode on floats, and carried Mexican flags. 

Though it is not a federal holiday in Mexico or America, Cinco de Mayo is widely celebrated throughout America.

Today, the usual festivities are parades, Mexican food deals, and music programs.

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