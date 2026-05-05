Princess Anne awards MBEs and OBEs to diverse honourees

Princess Anne carried out an investiture ceremony on behalf of King Charles, honouring a diverse group of individuals for at Windsor Castle today.

Among the recipients was Merleen Watson, from Broadway, who was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her dedicated work supporting the deaf and hearing-impaired community in Worcestershir.

The ceremony also brought together a star-studded line-up of honourees.

Broadcaster and bestselling author Richard Osman received an OBE for his contributions to literature and broadcasting.

Known to millions as the former host of Pointless, Osman has also become a literary phenomenon because of his hugely successful The Thursday Murder Club series.

The franchise’s popularity even led to a Netflix adaptation starring Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

Meanwhile, comedian Bill Bailey and celebrated chef Marcus Wareing were each awarded MBEs, recognised for their contributions to entertainment and the culinary arts respectively.

Olympic climbing champion Toby Roberts also received an MBE, celebrating his standout achievements on the world stage.

Monica, one of the long-serving Windsor Castle Wardens whose quiet dedication behind the scenes has helped keep one of the world’s most historic royal residences running smoothly for over two decades.

Her service is closely tied to honours such as the Royal Victorian Order (RVO), a distinction awarded personally by the monarch for exceptional service to the Sovereign and the Royal Family.