Photographer reveals Nixon considered matchmaking his daughter with King Charles

French photographer Jean Pierre Laffont has offered a personal and reflective look back at his long relationship with King Charles.

Jean shared memories of photographing the monarch across more than five decades, from his early royal visits as a young prince to his historic role today as King.

Posting during the recent State Visit, Laffont recalled first meeting Charles on 16 July 1970 in Washington D.C., when the then-Prince of Wales visited the White House at the invitation of President Richard Nixon.

In his recollection, Nixon had even mused about a potential royal match with his daughter Tricia that has long circulated in accounts of the visit.

The photographer also referenced a second assignment in 1986 at Harvard University’s 350th anniversary celebrations in Cambridge, where Charles delivered a speech during the prestigious commemorations.

Reflecting on the present day, Laffont wrote that although he had “never cared for the English Royal Family,” he always found Charles “smart and fun.”

He added the King’s recent address to the U.S. Congress was “awesome” and “refreshing” for its focus on climate change, global stability, NATO cooperation, and the war in Ukraine.

The remarks come as Charles completes a high-profile State Visit to the United States, which saw him address Congress to standing ovations and engage in diplomatic meetings across Washington D.C., New York, and Virginia.