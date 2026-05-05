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Duchess Sophie glows up by placing her hands on plasma ball

Duchess Sophie explores space tech at Airbus Defence and Space

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 05, 2026

Duchess Sophie glows up by placing her hands on plasma ball
Duchess Sophie glows up by placing her hands on plasma ball

The ever beautiful Duchess of Edinburgh with a strong interest in science was in Stevenage today as she visited Airbus Defence and Space.

Sophie toured the facility in Hertfordshire, where she explored cutting-edge aerospace and satellite technology and spent time at the STEM education centre, designed to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

During the visit, Sophie was seen placing her hands on a plasma ball, visibly engaging with interactive science demonstrations as she learned more about electrical energy and space systems used in modern satellite development.

Her visit also included a meeting with local schoolchildren, who took part in STEM activities.

Airbus plays a leading role globally, including its work on Earth observation satellites, defence systems, and space missions for agencies such as the European Space Agency.

Always complimented for her style, she opted today for a cropped white jacket with gold statement buttons, paired with a flowing floral skirt and her signature Jimmy Choo ‘Rosalia’ heels.

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