Richard Osman reveals he was “very nervous” meeting Princess Anne

Broadcaster turned bestselling author Richard Osman has said he is “proud to be British” after receiving an OBE from Princess Anne during a special investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 55-year-old was honoured for his services to literature and broadcasting.

Speaking after the ceremony, Osman credited the UK for shaping his life and career.

“I’m very proud of being from Britain,” he said, adding that the country had given him access to education, healthcare, and creative opportunities.

“I owe this country an awful lot, and I intend to pay as much of that back as I can.”

Despite his years in front of the camera, Osman admitted the moment felt daunting.

“I felt very nervous going in there,” he said, joking that he was focused on remembering the formalities- “shake hands, walk back, bow, and walk off.”

Being inside Windsor Castle, he added, made the experience feel like “a responsibility more than an honour.”

Osman first became a household name as the co-host of the BBC quiz show Pointless and later fronted Richard Osman’s House of Games, which he stepped down from in March 2026.

It was on the latter that he met his wife, Ingrid Oliver, when she appeared as a contestant in 2022.

Osman was one of 67 recipients honoured by the Princess Royal on the day, alongside comedian Bill Bailey and chef Marcus Wareing, both of whom received MBEs for their contributions to entertainment and the culinary arts.