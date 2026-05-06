Rebel Wilson welcomes baby No. 2 with wife Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson has announced the arrival of her second daughter, sharing the happy news on Instagram on Monday alongside a sweet photo of the newborn in a bow-adorned baby cap.

"Proud to announce the birth of our 2nd daughter Rose Estelle!" the Pitch Perfect actress, 46, wrote.

"What a gorgeous blessing to have another little girl! Now on May 4th it's now 4 of us! Ramona and I are feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed to grow our family, thank you everyone for all the well wishes."

Her wife Ramona Agruma was among the first to comment, writing: "cheers to our family! It's 4 of us now."

Wilson also shared photos on her Instagram Stories of their three-year-old daughter Royce meeting her new sibling for the first time, captioning one snap "Our little angles."

The couple shared with PEOPLE that Rose Estelle arrived after a "long" IVF journey.

Wilson and Agruma welcomed their first daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022. The pair publicly launched their relationship in June 2022 and married in a romantic ceremony in Italy in September 2024, before making it official legally in Australia the following December, with Wilson's sister Liberty officiating in Sydney.

Congratulations poured in from across the entertainment world.

Brittany Snow wrote "Wow! The most beautiful," Paris Hilton offered "Congratulations loves," Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills called the baby "so beautiful and perfect," and Wilson's Pitch Perfect co-star Elizabeth Banks wrote simply: "Welcome to the world!"