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Meghan Markle unveils special gift ‘just in time' for Kate's big news

Meghan Markle makes ‘last call’ as Princess Kate set to take on first solo overseas visit in two years

By
A. Akmal
|

Published May 06, 2026

Meghan Markle unveils special gift ‘just in time&apos; for Kate&apos;s big news

Meghan Markle had a special update to share of her own just one hour after the Princess of Wales officially revealed her first solo overseas visit since her cancer battle.

It is understood that Meghan and Kate are not on speaking terms despite the efforts being made by Montecito to reconcile with the royals. Hence, the Duchess of Sussex chose share an interesting post for a forthcoming event, which holds meaning for both royal women.

The As Ever Founder revealed that it was the “final day for expedited shipping” to arrive in time for International Mother’s Day.

Meghan Markle unveils special gift ‘just in time’ for Kate’s big news

“A few thoughtful details can make the day feel more special. Explore our Mother’s Day Gift Guide for pieces that are ready to ship and simple to give,” the post read under the special edition scented candles which have been inspired by Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

One candle, Signature Candle No. 506, is tied to Archie’s May 6 birthday and listed as “Prince Archie of Sussex’s Birthdate.” A second scent, Signature Candle No. 604, is inspired by Lilibet’s June 4 birthday and listed as “Princess Lilibet of Sussex’s Birthdate.”

Royal authors and experts have noted that the Sussexes are in the habit of sharing news around the same time as a major royal update.

According a source cited by Rob Shuter, Meghan has been using a calculated strategy to “change the subject” and move the spotlight away.

Recently with King Charles’s US visit, Palace insider noted that “no one was remotely surprised” that “suddenly something appears out of Montecito” when the royals are in the news cycle and getting positive attention.

The sources claim that it is “not spontaneous” which is why the news of Kate’s first solo overseas visit to Italy after her cancer battle saw something come from Meghan within the hour.

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