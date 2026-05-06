Jesy Nelson's twins hit major milestone despite SMA diagnosis

Jesy's daughters had been diagnosed with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Type 1

Nothing could be more satisfying for a mother than seeing her children grow up healthy.

Jesy Nelson, 34, shared a sweet video of her 11-month-old twin daughters, Ocean and Story, eating in their specialised feeding chairs.

The clip, shared on Instagram on Tuesday, captured a new milestone for her adorable infants. It is pertinent to mention that her daughters had been diagnosed with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Type 1, a rare muscle-wasting condition.

In the clip, Jesy can be heard telling Ocean to finish her food and not spit it out, before before turning her attention to Story, who appeared to be enjoying the sweet treat.

It was a heartfelt moment for Jesy, who revealed that she was moved to tears when the chairs arrived in February.

At that time she wrote: 'So the feeding chairs came yesterday, and I became emotional when I saw them. It also made me feel so sad that we need to tackle another obstacle.'

Since her twins were diagnosed, Jesy has been campaigning for the NHS to introduce newborn testing on babies for SMA1. A late diagnosis meant her twins will be unable to walk.

The singer has continued to update her followers on her twin's SMA journey over the past couple of months. Last month, Wes Streeting announced plans for more than 400,000 babies to be screened for the condition from October 2026.

Earlier this month Jesy told fans that there is a long way to go as only certain areas in England will be carrying out the tests on newborns.