Kate Middleton shares emotional message over new chapter after cancer

Princess Kate spoke out about her new meaningful chapter after Kensington Palace's surprise announcement.

The future Queen is set to make a key appearance in London today to launch a project, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

She will meet families, researchers, students and leaders from educational institutes from across the UK at the University of East London.

The important project named Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development is close to Catherine's heart.

According to the Centre for Early Childhood website, "This guide has been designed to give anyone working in early childhood a shared, foundational understanding of social and emotional development.

"It has been written primarily for practitioners and volunteers, whether that be in education, health, family support, or other services."

The Princess of Wales also penned an emotional message in the guide's foreword, emphasising how significant it is to focus on emotional well-being rather than academic or physical milestones.

The doting mother of George, Charlotte and Louis said, "While our society often focuses on academic or physical milestones, research consistently shows that it is our earliest relationships, experiences and environments which lay the foundations for our future health and happiness.

"The quality of our connections – with ourselves, with others and with the world around us – shapes how safe we feel, how we relate, and how we process experiences throughout our lives."

Kate Middleton added that the brains of children aged five have already grown to 90% of their adult size.

This development makes "early childhood a critical window for developing the social and emotional skills that become the bedrock of lifelong wellbeing."

It is important to mention that Princess Kate's statement came after the Palace confirmed her first trip to Italy next week after cancer treatment.