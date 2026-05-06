Prince Harry 'regrets' bombshell decision

Prince Harry has often expressed his happiness and satisfaction over his move to quit royal life for his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but his body language contradicts his words.

Royal experts believe Harry hides his pain as his face betrays his true feelings about leaving the royal family. He never publicly regrets it, but his eyes reveal he's not as happy as he claims.

The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from his family since he and his wife stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

Harry looks very sad and miserable after walking away from royal duty, according to a royal author.

Explaining Harry's situation, Hugo Vickers wrote in his book, "I’ve never seen such sad eyes on a man because of what happened."

Some experts believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still working to define their post-royal identities. Meghan is accused of using her title and her name to market things.

"She’s been selling products and the like. … I just personally don’t think Prince Harry looks happy," siad the expert.

However, the autor admits that Harry has no intention to part ways with the Duchess, adding: "He is terrified of losing her, which is a very understandable syndrome to get into."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard agreed and added: "The tides have possibly changed. Harry and Meghan built their exit. However, it doesn’t guarantee safety or peace."

Harry continuously worries about Meghan, his family, their safety and media backlash. He seems to be reverting to what he knows and enjoys, his previous royal life.

During his visit to Ukraine on April 24, Harry was asked about being "not a working royal." He responded as saying, "I will always be part of the royal family. … I am here working, doing the things I was born to do."