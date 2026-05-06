King Charles takes Princess Eugenie in royal protection amid Andrew turmoil

King Charles has set a new plan in action for his beloved nieces after decision was made about their future appearances with the royal family.

The speculation began after Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were absent from Easter service and reportedly uninvited from the Royal Ascot following the royal exit of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

With the new revelations from the Epstein files, it appeared that the royals were creating a distance with the York sisters as well despite appearing during the Sandringham Christmas gathering.

However, the latest Buckingham Palace has cleared his stance on Beatrice and Eugenie following a delightful announcement, according to royal commentator Afua Acheampong-Hagan.

“I think it is interesting that, although there was a post on social media as well, that the official announcement came from Buckingham Palace,” she told The Mirror of the Palace sharing Eugenie’s third pregnancy news. “I think this does mean she is clearly still in favour with the royal family.”

Amid the ongoing criticism of the sister and their possible involvement in helping their parents, the Palace had taken a bold step to reiterate their standing in the monarchy.

The expert pointed out that King Charles’s statement is “significant” gives Eugenie protection during this “delicate time”. This is also a “kind of umbrella gathering in of the royal family announcing signifies”.