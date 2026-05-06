Andrew update left Buckingham Palace in chaos: Eugenie 'in trouble'

Princess Eugenie left Buckingham Palace in chaos with Andrew update

Princess Eugenie landed in serious trouble after issuing an unexpected update on his father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The youngest daughter of the York household is known to be quite active on her official Instagram account.

In 2018, Eugenie shared a picture of beaming Andrew from his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

However, the area of Buckingham Palace was "off limits," causing issues for the Princess.

Previously, in conversation with British Vogue, Eugenie revealed, "I recently got in trouble for posting a picture of Papa in a corridor of the palace that was off-limits to the public."

Now, the situation is completely different. The Yorks have been keeping a low profile since the Andrew Epstein scandal.

Most recently, Eugenie marked her major comeback with delightful news.

King Charles and Eugenie, at the same time, announced that a royal baby is on the way.

The Princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their third child.

"August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news," the statement reads.