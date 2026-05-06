King Charles makes big announcement on royal family's big day

King Charles has unvieled names of 186 British businesses that refused to quit on the royal family's big day.

The announcement comes on the third anniversary of King Charles' coronation and his grandson Prince Archie's seventh birthday.

The awards honoured exceptional companies demonstrating outstanding achievement across multiple sectors of the British economy.

The first awards were presented in 1966. Originally launched in 1965, the scheme has acknowledged more than 8,000 outstanding British businesses over its history.

The accolades were previously titled the Queen's Awards for Enterprise before being renamed four years ago following the accession of King Charles.

The change reflected the King’s desire to maintain the legacy established by Queen Elizabeth II whilst continuing to celebrate excellence in British commerce.

These prestigious annual honours recognise businesses across the UK and Channel Islands for their "vital contribution to economic growth and improving lives".

Eight Scottish companies have been honoured in this year's King's Awards for Enterprise, with Walker's Shortbread and the Edinburgh Remakery among the recipients announced today.