UK Govt honours King with exquisite item after big win: ‘One of thousands'

King Charles is preparing for the next phase of his reign after securing an important win for the UK-US relations during the crucial State Visit last week.

As the monarch mark three years of his Coronation ceremony, the UK government is honouring the monarch for the impressive display of soft diplomacy when the ties between the two nations had been at its lowest.

The King will now be giving an address next week marking the formal start of the parliamentary year and setting out the government’s agenda for the new session.

Preparations are in full swing as the UK parliament released unseen footage of the updated initials for Charles placed on the crown cloth.

“This is the crown cloth,” the statement accompanying the footage explained. “During the State Opening of Parliament, the King wears the Imperial State Crown. Before the King's arrival, the crown is displayed in the Royal Gallery sitting upon this cloth.”

It noted that the “intricate embroidery is lightly cleaned in preparation for the ceremony” and the “central motif has been changed to reflect the King's initials – CR”.

“The Heritage Collections team look after this textile, one of thousands of varied and important objects which are part of Parliament.”

The meeting with US President Trump had been dubbed as the “biggest test” for Charles’s reign. He has impressed both nations with his wit and clever speech to win over Trump amid fears of his US President's notorious and controversial behaviour.