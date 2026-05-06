‘Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams shocks fans with secret marriage

Jesse Williams, the famed Dr Jackson Avery, is not single anymore.

The Grey’s Anatomy star secretly tied the knot with actress Alejandra Onieva after a year together, as per TMZ.

Source spilled the beans to the outlet that a few months have already passed since the two made their vows in an intimate ceremony away from the spotlight.

The two met on the set of Hotel Costiera on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Williams plays former Marine while Onieva stars as Sheryl in the series.

Romance rumours began to swirl by early fall 2025 when the two were spotted in public.

Following multiple sightings further fueled speculation.

The two walked the red-carpet holding hands at Rome premiere before making appearance as a couple at the San Sebastián Film Festival.

Williams was previously married to Aryan Drake-Lee with whom he shares two children: Sadie (12) and Maceo (10).

However, their relationship lasted for only five years.

Their marital life ended in October 2020 with a messy divorce.

Even though Williams has set out on a new path with Onieva, neither of them have publicly talked about their marriage.