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Hantavirus outbreak ignites Island leader's outrage ahead of cruise docking

Hantavirus outbreak was first reported on the Dutch-based polar cruise ship MV Hondius on May 3, 2026

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 06, 2026

Hantavirus outbreak ignites Island leader&apos;s outrage ahead of cruise docking
Hantavirus outbreak ignites Island leader's outrage ahead of cruise docking

Amid the hantavirus outbreak, which has killed three people so far, sparking fears from an island leader as MV Hondius is approaching for docking.

The president of the Canary Islands is outraged over Spain’s decision to allow the vessel MV Hondius to dock in the archipelago.

The hantavirus outbreak was first reported on the Dutch-based polar cruise ship MV Hondius, which was sailing between Argentina and Cape Verde on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo appeared on radio COPE on May 6, 2026.

The president revealed that he had requested an urgent meeting with Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez, to discuss allowing the cruise ship to dock at the islands.

“This decision is not based on any technical criteria, nor is there sufficient information to reassure the public or guarantee their safety,” said the president of the Canary Islands.

The cruise ship with 150 passengers on board that set off from Argentine coast about three weeks ago is set to dock on the island of Tenerife.

MV Hondius is sailing in Cape Verde, where authorities have not issued docking orders amid fears of a virus outbreak in the local population.

As per the latest update by the WHO, seven cases of hantavirus have been confirmed among 221 passengers onboard the cruise with two people infected and five more under screening.

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