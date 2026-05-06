Prince Harry takes bold step for Meghan in tense exchange with King Charles

Prince Harry has been taking some crucial measures to secure his beloved wife, Meghan Markle, before her arrival in the UK.

It has been in the headlines for quite some time that the Duke of Sussex might return to attend the one-year countdown for the 2027 Games in early July, which will be held in Birmingham.

Also, there are reports that Meghan and the Sussexes' little ones, Archie and Lilibet, might join Harry.

It is also important to note that in 2027, Harry is bringing the Invictus Games to the UK, Birmingham, and he expects the royal family's participation in the event.

But, before all this, the former working royal has been making sure his partner gets a warm welcome, away from controversies.

Heat World claimed, "King Charles is looking forward to welcoming the Sussexes this summer, but Prince Harry is extremely nervous over how Meghan will be received when she’s on UK soil..."

The source said that Harry is "pushing for clear-the-air talks with his father to seek various assurances ahead of time."

It has been speculated that these demands have been made by Meghan and Harry, putting it forward, sparking reactions inside the palace.

Archie and Lilibet's father "wants firm reassurance that everyone will keep things polite and give her a fair chance."

However, he is in quite a tough spot. At one point, Harry does not want to upset his father as peace talks are in motion.

While the Duke also wants to protect his wife from bullying and scandals before he sets her foot again in the UK after years.

Harry's "now on a mission to arrange a call with his father so they can hash everything out."