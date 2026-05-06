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King Charles, Prince William ‘cannot' reach out Harry amid major risk

King Charles in ‘impossible’ situation with Prince Harry as new fears come to light

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 06, 2026

King Charles, Prince William ‘cannot&apos; reach out Harry amid major risk

King Charles is reportedly working on way to expediate a truce between his two warring sons as he continues with his cancer treatment.

Even though Charles met with his son last September during a meeting at Clarence House, there was no reunion seen between the father and son during the King’s US State Visit.

Following the meeting last year, there has been no official update on the matter, but reports claim that Charles wants to resolve “trivial and exhausting” feud. However, former royal editor Duncan Larcombe believes that connecting with Harry is an a mammoth task since the trust levels are still at an all-time low.

“Charles is in an impossible position right now,” Duncan told The Mirror. “He and Prince William can’t reach out to Harry for fear of him then publicising it.”

The expert described it as the “big blockage” even if they actively wanted to reconcile finally.

“If they were to resume contact, they run the risk that Harry and Meghan could disclose more personal details and drop more bombshells about what’s happening,” he explained. “This is where the fear lies for the royal family.”

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