Darrell Sheets 'Storage Wars' star cause of death revealed: Here's what we know

Darrell Sheet’s cause of death has been revealed two weeks after officials discovered the Storage Wars dead at his home in Arizona.

Storage Wars actor Darrell Sheets died on April 22 at the age of 67, with police officials treating it as an apparent suicide.

Sheets' close friend, Laura Dotson, had claimed that he was going through tough times in his life before his death.

Dotson said he was dealing with cyberbullying for years and it became really worse in the weeks before he passed away.

He was widely recognized for his catch phrase: “This is the wow factor!”

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office on Tuesday, May 6, confirmed Sheets' death as a suicide.

According to the statement issued by the Havasu City Police Department, it had been informed that Sheets' death was “ruled a suicide, pending the completion of toxicology results.”

The statement added, “The Criminal Investigations Unit has submitted Darrell Sheets’ cellular phone for forensic analysis and is currently awaiting the results.”

Sheets, often called ‘The Gambler,' breathed his last at age 67 and starred in over 15 seasons of the A+E Network reality competition show, Storage Wars.