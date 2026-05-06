Princess Anne leads powerful tribute on King Charles coronation anniversary

Princess Anne stepped out to take part in an important engagement on the occasion of King Charles and Queen Camilla's third coronation anniversary.

The Princess Royal was seen arriving by horse and carriage for the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery Coronation Salute in Hyde Park.

Buckingham Palace has given key responsibility to the hardest working member of the firm to inspect The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery regiment.

Earlier today, the official page of Westminster Abbey, where the King's coronation took place, also marked the special occasion.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen were crowned here in Westminster Abbey three years ago today, on 6 May 2023," the new post captioned, which featured iconic photos from the coronation event.

Royal fans extended warm wishes to the King, praying for his safety and long life as he has been undergoing cancer treatment.