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Princess Kate steps out in style to fulfil key task ahead of Italy tour

Kate Middleton makes big statement after Kensington Palace exciting update

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published May 06, 2026

Princess Kate steps out in style to fulfil key task ahead of Italy tour
Princess Kate steps out in style after Kensington Palace exciting update 

Princess Catherine brought her style game in her first major appearance after the Kensington Palace announcement.

On May 6, the Princess of Wales reached the University of East London (UEL) near Stratford to unveil a project close to her heart.

The future Queen aims to help the youngest segment of society with her new launch, Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development.

Her passion project, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, alongside this significant social and emotional development guide, works with babies, young children and their families.

Earlier today, Palace's spokesperson gave surprising news to royal fans about Princess Kate's first major foreign tour after cancer battle.

The spokesperson of Kate's team shared, "The Princess of Wales will visit the city of Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy, between Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th May, marking a significant next step in the work of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as it expands internationally."

George, Charlotte and Louis' mother wants to normalise talk around early childhood development with her meaningful mission.

Kate is "very much looking forward" to her first tour after coming out of the dark phase of her life. 

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