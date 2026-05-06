France moves warship near Hormuz: What it means for US-Iran peace efforts?

The French military is deploying its aircraft carrier group close to the Strait of Hormuz as the United States (U.S.) and Iran review each other’s peace proposals amid hopes for a final agreement in upcoming weeks.

In a statement on Wednesday, France's military revealed that its Charles de Gaulle carrier group was moving into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden for a possible mission, in collaboration with Britain, to ensure freedom of navigation through the key oil trade route.

The carrier group had already passed the Suez Canal and was on its way to the Red Sea. Charles de Gaulle was previously deployed in the Mediterranean following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. It has the capability to stay at sea for around 5 months.

The closure of the Strait has affected global oil markets as a fifth of world’s oil passes through the sea route, causing shortages due to halt in shipment activity and prices have skyrocketed. Europe is also grappling with jet fuel crises due to closure, forcing airlines to cut seats and flights.

France and Britain are spearheading the efforts to secure freedom of navigation through the Strait with participation expected from other countries as well.

Earlier, Germany also expressed readiness to send its minesweeping boats to clear the pathway from mines as part of the Hormuz mission. However, it set a precondition that Germany will participate only if the warring parties agree to cessation of hostilities.

This comes amid hopes of a peace deal but the New York Post’s Foreign Policy reporter Caitlin Doorboss reported that Donald Trump said it was “too soon” to prepare for a potential visit to Islamabad.

Earlier, the 47th POTUS told the reporter he would personally visit Pakistan if both sides agree to a deal.