Princess Eugenie stuns in first appearance after third baby news

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter, Princess Eugenie, broke the cover for the first time since her major annnouncemen about the third baby.

The 36-year-old mum-to-be made a solo appearance in central London on Wednesday, wearing a maxi-length black dress for the outing.

She was photgraphed for the first time with adorable baby bump since announcing her third pregnancy with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

She wore a stylish pair of shades and trainers for a casual look.

Eugenie and Jack are parents to sons August,4 and Earnest, 2. They live in the UK and also Portugal for Jack's job.

In the picture, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter can be seen with her adorable baby bump. She is set to welcome her new arrival this summer.

In the viral photo, the mother-of-two is seen glowing during a sunny walk through the city.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Princess Eugenie is expecting her third child, adding that the King is "delighted".

Princess Beatrice's eldest sister also broke her Instagram silence for the first time in months, sharing a sweet picture of her sons holding a baby scan, with the caption: "Baby Brooksbank due 2026!"