Royal fans are excited to join King Charles and Queen Camilla for their landmark celebration at Royal Albert Hall to mark the golden anniversary.

The royal couple will mark half a century since The King's Trust was established.

Ant and Dec, Television presenters, will entertain as hosts for the occasion. They will also welcome the King and Queen upon their arrival on the red carpet.

The special gala brings together the charity's ambassadors, former beneficiaries, staff members and volunteers for an evening honouring five decades of youth support work.

Throughout the evening, the King and Queen will have the opportunity to meet this year's award recipients alongside those presenting the honours. The royal couple will take to the stage for a memorable finale.

Originally established in 1976 by His Majesty when he was Prince of Wales, the charity was previously known as The Prince's Trust.

Garden Party will also take place at Buckingham Palace on May 14th to celebrate the milestone.

On the other hand, on May 6, The King's Foundation and Amazon MGM Studios celebrated a significant milestone in British creative education at Trinity Buoy Wharf on the River Thames.

The inaugural Costume Craft Programme concluded with a public showcase marking the achievement of its first ever cohort.

The collaboration between the two organisations follows the release of Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, a documentary that premiered on Prime Video in February exploring the British monarch's environmental advocacy through the Foundation's endeavours.