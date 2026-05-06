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Billie Eilish gives final verdict on fourth album after Finneas' hint

Billie Eilish weighs in on new album rumours after brother Finneas dropped big clue

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 06, 2026

Billie Eilish gives final verdict on fourth album after Finneas&apos; hint
Billie Eilish weighs in on new album rumours after brother Finneas dropped big clue

Billie Eilish finally confirmed the status of her fourth studio album which is reportedly in progress, after her brother and collaborator Finneas teased that they were working on the record.

The 24-year-old singer appeared on a new interview and set the record straight on when fans can expect the album rollout for the work-in-progress.

The Wildflowers hitmaker stayed tight-lipped about the potential release date, and further details into the album, but did tell the host that they are "halfway through making the album."

Eilish also stated that the fourth album is surely not coming out for another year, so fans can sit back for the while being.

The Grammy winner noted that she cannot say anything more about the album, except that she is "loving it" so far. 

This comes after Eilish's brother and producer Finneas sparked curiosity among fans by teasing that the new album was in the works. 

"I mean obviously if neither of us are on tour what else would we be doing?" the Mona Lisa songstress said in a new interview.

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