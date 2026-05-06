Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne join King, Queen at first garden party of 2026

Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne join King Charles, Queen at first garden party of 2026

King Charles, who recently returned to the UK from the United States, hosting the first garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace.

The 76-year-old monarch, joined by senior royals, was showing no signs of slowing down as the event coincided with the anniversary of his coronation. The King looked in high spirits in a black suit.

Queen Camilla, and two of his younger siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also among the royals in attendance.

The royal quartet was seen standing at the top of the stairs, before descending into the gardens where they interacted with the assembled guests.

The party at Buckingham Palace paid tribute to frontline workers across the United Kingdom, whether through volunteer work, working for the emergency services or supporting charitable causes.