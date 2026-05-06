Kate Middleton shares heartwarming message on Prince Archie's birthday

Kate Middleton sharse heartwarming message on Prince Archie's birthday

Kate Middleton left royal fans in surprise as she visited families and researchers in London on May 6, the day when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest child Prince Archie turned seven.

The future queen arrrived at University of East London in Stratford to officially launch foundations for "Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development." The new resource from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is intended for those working with young children.

Kensington Palace released photos of Princess Catherine and children from the occasion, writing: "Prioritising early childhood and investing in the foundations of a healthier, more connected society."

As Archie celebrated his seventh birthday with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Montecito, his aunt was half a world away, pouring her heart into the mission that unites them.

She encourged the efforts that give every child the strongest start in life. A quiet message of love, sent not with words, but with action.

Kate also shared a messgae during her visit, saying: "It does take energy and effort to go and actually find that village, and what we're really hoping to do is try and make that easier for families."

In a clip shared to X by Cameron Walker, the royal continued, "For mums and all parents to try and have access to that really important information and that guidance, but in a more tangible way from those interactions that they have, whether that's through the health service or through the educational system."

Foundations for Life is just the latest project from Kate, who is passionate about early childhood development.

She shares three children with her husband, Prince William. Her earrings included a special shout-out to her three children.

The heart earrings included three engraved diamond starbursts, a special nod to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.