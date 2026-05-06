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FBI searches Virginia Senator Louise Lucas' office in corruption probe

Senator L. Louise Lucas has been a state senator for around 34 years

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 06, 2026

FBI searches Virginia Senator Louise Lucas&apos; office in corruption probe
FBI searches Virginia Senator Louise Lucas’ office in corruption probe

A Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) team recently raided the district office of Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas related to a corruption probe.

A source, on condition of anonymity, told AP that the Bureau claimed to be conducting only a court authorised search warrant in Portsmouth. The senator has not yet publicly reacted to the incident.

For the unversed, Senator L. Louise Lucas has been a state senator for around 34 years and she was the first woman and first African American to serve as the body’s president pro tempore.

The details of investigation remain under wraps; however, the incident comes amid increased politically charged probes by the FBI against President Trump’s political adversaries.

State House Speaker Don Scott expressed deep concerns over the sudden investigation. 

He said, “Right now, there is far more theatrics and speculation than actual information available to the public.”

In a separate development previously, the Justice Department charged former FBI Director James Comey with two felonies over a social media post that has since been deleted.

Comey shared a post with “86 47” on Instagram, which the department determined was a threat to the President of the United States (POTUS). 

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