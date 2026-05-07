Pentagon to release first batch of UFO, alien files 'very soon'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is set to release the first batch of UFO and alien files in a few days.

The documents about the potential UFO encounters were sent to the interagency committee assembled by the White House for review and they will be released to the public “in the near future”.

In an interview with the Sean Hannity podcast, the FBI Director Kash Patel said, “We already delivered our first tranche of information to that committee and they’re going to be publicly releasing this information very soon. We are all for it. There’s nothing in this subject that we’re talking about that we don’t want released.”

He added that since the Department of War under the leadership of Secretary Pete Hegseth was overseeing the release of files, the FBI has handed over the documents to the relevant team at the Pentagon.

Patel said he had no information on whether the U.S. government had ever recovered alleged extraterrestrial bodies from fallen UFOs, adding, “Public wanted documents, we gave them to the relevant authorities and they are coming out.”

United States President Donald Trump directed the government agencies to declassify the files in February 2026.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump said, “Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War and other relevant departments and agencies to begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life.”