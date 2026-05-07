Meghan Markle celebrates Archie with photos that tell a seven year story

Prince Archie has officially turned seven and the birthday was lovingly acknowledged.



Meghan Markle took to Instagram on May 6 to celebrate her eldest son with Prince Harry, sharing a touching tribute.

“7 years later… happy birthday to our sweet boy,” she wrote, pairing the caption with two deeply personal images that quietly told the story of Archie’s journey from infancy to childhood.

The first photo captured a tender moment from the very beginning - a newborn Prince asleep on his father’s chest, wrapped in a soft blanket as Harry cradled him close.

The second image shows the present day.

Archie, now seven, stood alongside his younger sister Princess Lilibet, the two children were gazing out at a sweeping mountain.

Though their faces remained turned away, the moment spoke volumes of sibling bond and how much time has passed.

As Archie marks another birthday, a close source tells PEOPLE that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are deeply intentional about how they’re raising their children, prioritising individuality and privacy.

“They give their kids the space to be themselves, allowing their different personalities to truly flourish,” the source shared.

“Having grown up so much in the public eye, that’s something that’s especially important to the Duke.”