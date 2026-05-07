Buckingham Palace hosts delightful party as Sussexes mark big day

King Charles had plenty to celebrate as members of the royal family joined him and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace while Prince Archie marked his seventh birthday.

Prince William and Princess Kate were not in attendance as the party, but Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne were present. Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also has joined the senior royals.

Not only was it the third anniversary of Charles’s coronation ceremony, this officially marked the first Garden party of 2026, which is a long-held tradition of the royals.

Buckingham Palace shared a statement with highlights from the event held on Wednesday, “A Garden Party to recognise incredible frontline workers from across the UK!”

It added, “This afternoon, The King and Queen hosted a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services.”

Even though the celebrations focussed on the esteemed guests who were being honoured for having a positive impact in their community, it was not lost on the monarch that his grandson had turned seven all the way in Montecito on the same day.

Charles still has some tense ties with the Prince Harry and Meghan, but it is understood that he loves Archie and Lilibet very much. He also has a framed photo of the two, which he received as a present from Harry during their last meeting at Clarence House in September 2025.

Moreover, reports have claimed that Charles also remembered it during his Coronation in 2023, as he gave a nod to him during private family gathering afterwards.