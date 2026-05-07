Blake Lively picks out dress for Taylor Swift wedding - Is she attending?

Blake Lively may have wrapped up her legal troubles, but insiders say there’s one comeback she’s even more focused on – her friendship with Taylor Swift.

And apparently, Blake is thinking way ahead.

Well-placed sources tell Rob Shutter that the actress has already picked out a dress for the singer-songwriter’s wedding, despite months of rumoured estrangement between the longtime friends.

“Just like she had her Met Gala dress ready, she already has a dress picked out for Taylor’s wedding,” a source revealed. “That’s how convinced she was — and still is — that this friendship can be saved.”

The detail alone has fans asking the obvious question: does Blake know something the rest of us don’t?

According to insiders, Blake believes the end of her courtroom drama could finally clear the air between them.

“Blake genuinely believes there’s still a path back,” one insider said. “Now that the legal mess is over, she thinks the hardest part is behind her and there’s real hope they can move forward.”

Friends close to the actress say she’s been quietly holding onto that optimism for months, even while the internet dissected every rumoured crack in the friendship.

“She knows not everything snaps back overnight,” another source explained. “But Blake believes removing the chaos changes everything. She thinks once the noise is gone, there’s room for real healing.”

Whether Taylor Swift feels ready for a reunion is still anyone’s guess.

But if the Gossip Girl alum’s wedding guest outfit is already hanging in the closet, she clearly believes this friendship still deserves an encore.