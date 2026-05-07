Kensington Palace shares Prince William apology for missing key celebration

The senior working members of the royal family had gathered at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for an important gathering, but Prince William and Princess Kate had been notably missing.

Just as King Charles’s team had shared highlights from the event, hours later Prince William had issued an apology for skipping yet another crucial event.

The future King had been at Kensington Palace when he recorded a personal message for the Women’s Football Awards in his capacity as the Patron of the Football Association.

He began by saying “sorry” that he wasn’t able to attend this year’s ceremony.

“I’m delighted to send my warmest congratulations to everyone involved in the 2026 Women’s Football Awards,” William said.

“This event celebrates not only remarkable sporting achievement, but also the dedication, resilience and leadership that continues to drive the women’s game forwards, from grass roots to the very top,” he continued.

“Women’s football has seen extraordinary growth in recent years but that progress is a result of the players, coaches, volunteers and supporters who believe in its power to inspire and unite communities.”

He concluded his message by acknowledging the nominees and the winners for their efforts and stated that it was a “well-deserved recognition”. He also applauded the people working dedicatedly behind the scenes to elevate women’s sports.

The message also comes as William’s nephew marked his seventh birthday in Montecito. Even though the Prince of Wales remains estranged from his brother Prince Harry, it was surprising that he had chosen to opt out of engagements for that particular date on Wednesday and also on Thursday.