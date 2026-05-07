Bonnie Tyler undergoes emergency operation after sudden health scare

In 2023, Bonnie underwent surgery on her knee following an old skiing accident

Bonnie Tyler was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after suddenly falling ill.

The incident reportedly happened while the Holding Out For A Hero singer, 74, was in Portugal, when she was taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

However, the singer is now said to be recovering well following the procedure.

A spokesman said: 'We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.

'We know that all of her family, friends and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.'

It is worth mentioning that Bonnie spends much of her time between Faro, Portugal, and South Wales.

She later developed a deep admiration for the Algarve region, where she began spending more time while working on an album there.

Despite her recent health scare, the singer has continued to keep fans updated about her wellbeing and previously revealed that her knees had been one of her main health concerns.

In 2023, Bonnie underwent surgery on her knee following an old skiing accident.