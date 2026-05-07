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Ryan Seacrest shocks with dramatic new look at Los Angeles gala

Ryan Seacrest has been candid about his workout regime
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 07, 2026

Ryan Seacrest shocks with dramatic new look at Los Angeles gala

Ryan Seacrest left fans stunned as he debuted a strikingly youthful appearance at the Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Centre Foundation’s Taste For A Cure gala in Los Angeles.

The American Idol host looked almost unrecognisable, sparking confusion and speculation across social media.

The 51-year-old has not publicly addressed the transformation, though he has regularly shared snippets of his fitness routine online including unconventional workouts like lifting weights in water.

A source told Radar that Seacrest has been “targeting every area of his body” in a bid to bulk up, describing the regimen as “exhausting but he’s going for it.”

The new look came after fans expressed concern earlier this year when Seacrest appeared slimmer at co host Vanna White’s wedding.

His latest appearance prompted fresh questions, with some observers wondering if he had undergone cosmetic “tweakments.”

Comments ranged from playful “Did my guy get a lash lift?” to critical, with one fan writing: “Can we all just start aging naturally pls.”

Beyond the physical transformation, Seacrest has also been candid about his personal life.

Nearly two years after splitting from model Aubrey Paige, he revealed during a March special of Love Is In The Air that he is now on Tinder, admitting: “I am so lonely up here.” 

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