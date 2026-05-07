Princess Eugenie scores major victory after King Charles approval

It appears that Princess Eugenie finally said goodbye to the traumatic phase of life as one after another delightful update reached the youngest daughter of Andrew.

On May 4, Buckingham Palace gave a pleasant surprise to fans with royal baby news. In a heartfelt statement, it was revealed that Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their third child.

An adorable photo was shared, showcasing the Princess' two sons holding a sonogram of their upcoming sibling.

The royal family's team wrote, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.

"August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."

This honour given to Eugenie and her family showcased that it was approved by King Charles. It was seemingly a strong message from the royals that the York sisters are still very much part of the family.

Notably, soon after the pregnancy reveal, Eugenie's Instagram followers, which had declined earlier due to the Epstein scandal, grew exceptionally.

Earlier, it was observed that her follower count dropped from 1.8 million to 1.7 million.

But now, it again reached 1.8 million followers, showcasing that the mom-to-be gained back the public's love and trust.