Jake Hall, 'The Only Way Is Essex' star, dies aged 35 after tragic accident in Spain

Jake Pail, who was famed through The Only Way Is Essex found dead at a Spanish villa on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Hall’s body was discovered at a Spanish villa after he crashed into a glass door in a fatal accident.

Spanish police officials found the dead body of a 35-year-old star lying in a pool of blood with deep cuts on his body apparently resulting from shards of glass.

The officials believe the actor struck his head on the door which proved fatal.

Police were called to the property rented by Jake Hall at 7:30 am on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2026.

Spanish police are also interrogating four men and two women who were also staying at the villa.

They are believed to have told officers that they were out in the evening and carried on partying after returning to the house in the early hours, per Daily Mail.

Police have so far made no arrests, and an autopsy will be performed in the Majorcan capital Palma.

Just hours before he died, Hall took to his Instagram and posted a video showing himself dancing, painting and featuring the crucifix hanging from the back view mirror of his car.

He captioned the post, “Life is b*****ks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things—looking through things—I’m just making art—in many forms.”

Jake Hall rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex in 2015, appearing as a friend of Vas J Morgan and the ex-partner of Chloe Lewis.