King Charles takes historic step after Princess Kate announcement: 'Royal First'

King Charles continues to fulfil important responsibilities despite battling cancer and family strain.

On May 7, the monarch made history by attending the service of the Order of St Michael and St George as the Sovereign of the Order.

He was accompanied by the Duke of Kent at St Paul's Cathedral in London to attend the service for the first time since ascending the throne.

For the unversed, the Duke of Kent has been the Grand Master of the Order of St Michael and St George since 1967.

According to the royal family's fan page, the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George is a "British order of chivalry founded on 28 April 1818 by The Prince of Wales (later King George IV), while he was acting as Prince Regent for his father, King George III."

"It is named in honour of two military saints, Michael and George."

It is important to mention that King Charles' historic engagement took place after Princess Kate's team announced her first solo foreign tour to Italy after cancer treatment.

The monarch's key ally has now fully returned to royal map, and fans are excited to see Catherine's solo engagements in Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy from Wednesday, 13th and Thursday, 14th May.