Prince William, Princess Kate backtrack on major Prince George plans

Princess Kate and Prince William may end up surprising the public with an expected choice for Prince George as the couple reportedly remains undecided about the next plan for the future monarch.

Prince George, who will be turning 13 in July officially unlocking protocols for the heir-in-training, will be finishing Lambrook School in Berkshire this summer.

It was understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales have two top choices, Kate’s alma mater Marlborough College and the preferred royal choice, William and Harry’s all-boys school, Eton.

However, it appears another contender is added to the list as the Prince and Princess of Wales took a visit to a quiet but exciting visit to an historic school in Northamptonshire. According to The Sun, Oundle School, which costs £59,000-a-year, was founded in 1556 and has a beekeeping club.

Given how old the school is, it boasts Jane Austen-style architecture and has opportunities to excel in various other cocurricular activities.

“William and Kate’s visit was terribly exciting,” a source told the outlet. “They are considering other schools but people in Oundle have their fingers crossed that George will be starting here in September.”

They added, “The town would be proud as punch if he attends school here.”

The final decision will only be unveiled with the Kensington Palace announcement which will be made towards the very last-minute.