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Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence marks RNLI 200th anniversary

Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim Laurence presents special RNLI milestone award on coastal visit
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 07, 2026

Princess Anne&apos;s husband Sir Tim Laurence marks RNLI 200th anniversary
Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim Laurence marks RNLI 200th anniversary

Sir Tim Laurence marked a major milestone in Britain’s lifesaving history on 7 May, as he visited RNLI Dungeness Lifeboat Station, where he presented Coxswain Jon Morgan with a special 200th anniversary certificate.

Attending in his role as Vice President of the RNLI, Sir Tim spent time with crew members and volunteers at the Kent station, recognising the extraordinary dedication of those who risk their lives to protect others at sea.

The visit forms part of wider commemorations marking 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

It is one of Britain’s most respected charities and an organisation credited with saving more than 146,000 lives since its foundation in 1824.

Located on the dramatic coastline of Dungeness, one of the largest expanses of shingle in Europe, the lifeboat station plays a vital role in responding to emergencies in the English Channel.

During the visit, Princess Anne's husband met station volunteers and learned more about the challenges modern RNLI crews face, from coastal emergencies to increasing callouts linked to recreational water activities. 

He also toured the station facilities and viewed the specialised lifeboat equipment used in rescue missions.

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