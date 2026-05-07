Andrew left shaken as man arrested after Sandringham 'confrontation'

A man has been taken into custody following an alleged confrontation involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The encounter reportedly took place at around 7.30pm on Wednesday evening in the village of Wolferton.

It was close to the estate where the former Duke of York has been residing at Sandringham Estate following his move from Windsor in recent years.

According to reports, Andrew was walking his dogs along a public lane near the estate when a man, allegedly wearing a balaclava, exited a vehicle and approached him while shouting.

The suspect is said to have been around 50 yards away before moving closer in what was described as an intimidating manner.

A security officer accompanying Andrew intervened as the situation unfolded, and the former royal is understood to have quickly left the scene by car as the individual allegedly attempted to run after the departing vehicle.

While no injuries were reported, sources suggested Andrew was left shaken by the incident.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed officers were called shortly after the report and arrested a man on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre, where he remains in custody for questioning, while his vehicle is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police also confirmed that statements were taken from both Andrew and his protection officer as inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

Wolferton, a small village bordering the Sandringham estate’s expansive royal parkland, is typically a quiet rural area, though it lies within land frequently used by members of the Royal Family for private visits and residence.

The estate itself has long served as a seasonal retreat for the monarch, with its surrounding countryside often patrolled due to its proximity to royal residences.

Security around senior royal figures has been a subject of increasing focus in recent years, particularly following changes to the working status of certain members of the Royal Family and evolving arrangements for personal protection.

Authorities have not confirmed a motive but investigations remain ongoing.